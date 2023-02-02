How to watch Warriors at Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets tonight as they finish off their three-game road trip. The game will be played at 6:00 PM PT in Denver and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors will attempt to bounce back from last night’s crushing 119-114 overtime loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets, meanwhile, ended their two-game skid on Tuesday after they beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 122-113. The last time Golden State and Denver played each other was the second game of the season on Oct. 21, 2022 — a game which resulted in a 128-123 Warriors defeat.

Wednesday’s loss for the Warriors was especially significant as they play the second game of a back-to-back tonight. With the extra minutes played by the Warriors’ veterans, it remains up in the air if they will be active for Thursday’s game. At the moment, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala are listed as out, while Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are listed as questionable. Earlier this week, Curry advocated for playing both games of back-to-backs but it will ultimately be decided by the team’s training staff to let him do so this time around.

The Warriors have a Minnesota, Denver back-to-back coming up.



Steph Curry: "I campaign to play every game. That's the misconception about load management. It's never the player saying, 'Hey, I want to sit.'"



Does he anticipate being successful?



"I do, actually. I do." pic.twitter.com/8GwJNuSQyY — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 31, 2023

If Golden State’s veterans are indeed out, tonight’s matchup against Denver will be quite the uphill battle as they face off against the number one seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets have a record of 35-16 this season which includes a record of 23-4 when playing at home. They have the league’s best offensive rating at 117.4 which is no surprise when their best player is MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who remains largely unimpressed with his own stats despite currently averaging a triple double on the season.

Dude doesn’t give a fuck about averaging a triple doublepic.twitter.com/4xVAxlkfZR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 1, 2023

Whether at full strength or not, Golden State has strangely shown to put up effort when disregarded in games such as this one. If anything, there should be additional playing time for the young players as they attempt to avoid falling back to .500 on the season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Regular Season Game #52

Who: Golden State Warriors (26 - 25) at Denver Nuggets (35 - 16)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)