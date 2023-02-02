Steph Curry is the Warriors lone All-Star representative

We’ve known for quite a while — both unofficially and officially — that Steph Curry would be representing the Golden State Warriors at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. He’s played like an All-Star lock all year long, led the Western Conference guards in fan voting with each ballot return, and was officially named a starter a week ago.

But he’ll be going alone. Not only was Curry the only Warriors player named a starter, but they don’t have any reserves, either.

This shouldn’t be a surprise, as no one expected the Dubs to have a second All-Star. The case is just too strong against all their players.

Draymond Green is still playing at an All-Defense level, and is 14th in the league in assists per game. That would probably be enough to get him an All-Star nod if the Warriors were playing as well as they were last year, but with the team hovering around .500 all year, his chances were slim.

Andrew Wiggins started the year at an All-Star pace, but injuries and sickness cost him time and performance. He’s missed 20 of the team’s games, and hasn’t looked like himself in a long time.

If All-Star voting was based solely on January play, Klay Thompson would probably be on the roster, but his slow start to the season cost him that opportunity. Maybe next year!

Curry could be joined by another teammate (likely Thompson, but possibly Wiggins or even Jordan Poole) at All-Star weekend, if one of them is offered and accepts a spot in the Three-Point Contest (or even the Skills Challenge). Jonathan Kuminga has already been left off of the Rising Stars Challenge, though Warriors Summer League star and camp body Mac McClung, who has spent the year in the G League, will play in those games, and compete in the Slam Dunk Contest.

For Curry — who made the All-Star Game for a ninth time, all as a starter — it will be his third time going alone. In 2022 he was joined by Green and Wiggins; in 2019 by Thompson and Kevin Durant; in 2018 and 2017 by Green, Thompson, and Durant; in 2016 by Thompson and Green; and in 2015 by Thompson. He was the team’s only selection in 2014 and 2021.

Here are the full rosters for the 2023 All-Star Game, which takes place on Sunday, February 19 in Utah. Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft the teams before tip off.

West starters

Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

East starters

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

West reserves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

East reserves

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

All-Star starters are voted on by the fans (50% of the vote), media (25%), and players (25%). The reserves are voted on entirely by the NBA’s 30 head coaches. Should any players be unable to play, commissioner Adam Silver will select the reserves.