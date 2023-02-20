Good Morning Dub Nation,

The NBA held their annual All-Star Weekend festivities highlighted by Sunday night’s 72nd NBA All-Star Game. Team Giannis beat Team LeBron 184-175 with Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum winning the MVP after finishing the night with an All-Star record 55 points.

Jayson Tatum won the Kobe Bryant MVP All-Star Game MVP after scoring an #NBAAllStar record 55 PTS & becoming the first player in NBA history to score 50 in the:



▪️ Regular Season (60)

▪️ Playoffs (50)

▪️ All-Star Game (55)



He also scored 50 in the pic.twitter.com/88Lxkn9VmI… https://t.co/gz3HUtKdkg — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 20, 2023

While the live draft held an hour before the matchup by team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo was an entertaining addition to this year’s format, the quality and effort of the actual game itself had fans, players, and coaches questioning if changes needed to be made in order to fix the once highly anticipated league event.

“That is the worst basketball game ever played”



— All-Star Game losing coach Mike Malone pic.twitter.com/33ihyyFmlA — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 20, 2023

The biggest issue remains the lack of competitiveness in the game itself. Although nobody is expecting players to risk hurting themselves by treating this like a regular game, the “lay-up line effort” and the abundant chucking of half court threes made last night’s game difficult to watch for even the most hardcore NBA fans, including former Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut.

The @NBA All star game is dying a slow death.



Needs to be revamped heavily, or put down for good and just have all the events! — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) February 20, 2023

To be fair, injuries played a big factor in the quality of this year’s game. Golden State point guard Stephen Curry is always capable of putting on a show, but he couldn’t participate this year as he recovers from his lower leg injury. Other superstars like the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson were also out due to injury, while team captains Antetokounmpo and James were pulled during the game for precautionary injury reasons.

The All-Star Game used to be competitive but has slowly drifted away from that in recent years. If the NBA wants to continue marketing the event as “the best pickup game in the world”, they will have to put in some major work to revamp it into something that works out for everyone.

