After making a trade deadline deal for Gary Payton II, many fans anticipated that the Golden State Warriors would be active in the buyout market in hopes that the team would make use of their 15th and final roster spot. However, several rumored buyout candidates for the Warriors have recently signed with new teams leaving very few viable remaining options.

LOVE to see it ✍️



OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed 5x #NBAAllStar Kevin Love. pic.twitter.com/27zpl848r3 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 20, 2023

Patrick Beverley: “Obviously it’s always good to play with a lot of great talent in Golden State, but a lot of guards over there.” (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/gDnOuu2dFX — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 21, 2023

The chances that the Warriors would sign someone in the buyout market were always going to be slim. That being said, the most likely scenario for the final roster spot would be the team elevating either one of their two-way players between Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome.

Both players have surpassed the expectations of their two-way roles this season. Specifically, Lamb and Jerome have each provided valuable minutes whenever injuries have hit Golden State the hardest this season and have looked solid when given the opportunity. In 43 games played this season, Lamb is averaging 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds on 40.0% shooting from three, while Jerome – in 36 games played – is averaging 7.2 points and 2.9 assists with a 51.3% field goal percentage.

However, with 24 regular season games remaining, the Warriors will be forced into making a decision soon. NBA rules state that players on two-way contracts are only allowed to appear in 50 games before a team must decide whether to elevate that player or waive them from their roster. This means Golden State will be forced into choosing between the two for their final roster spot unless they decide to open an additional one by waiving another player. In his latest article for the San Francisco Chronicle, C.J. Holmes dives deeper on the topic, making the case for keeping each player.

Via San Francisco Chronicle:

Jerome is proficient in pick-and-roll sets and creating within the offense, which allows Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo to play more off the ball. His skill set has been even more valuable with Curry out, as it gives Golden State a true reserve point guard (behind Poole) who can settle the team down and get them into the offense. But that’s also an issue with keeping Jerome. When Curry returns, Poole will likely return to the reverse guard role, which pushes Jerome further down a depth chart already littered with guards. In some ways, converting Lamb makes more sense. He’s a bigger body, and his size makes him a better rebounder and a more versatile defender. While he’s not the playmaker that Jerome is, he’s a capable passer who shoots the 3-pointer well.

Holmes goes on to say that neither player is expected to be a significant factor in the playoffs but will still be nice to have for depth reasons. Although this may not seem like a major move for the Warriors, it will be an important decision in the short-term as they continue to fight for a playoff spot in the tightly packed Western Conference standings.

