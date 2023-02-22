 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 2/22/23: Steph Curry participates in non-contact drills for first time since injury

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

With the All-Star Break behind them, the Golden State Warriors look ahead towards the second half of the season, hoping to secure a spot in a crowded Western Conference playoff race. Perhaps the most important factor in their postseason chances will be the health of superstar point guard Stephen Curry who continues to recover from his lower leg injury suffered in early February. On Tuesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared a positive update regarding Curry’s road to recovery.

Adding to what Kerr said, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area provided further details on Curry’s latest step forward in his most recent article.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

After Golden State concluded practice, Curry stepped on the floor to the side and took shots for his first non-contact court work since sustaining a left lower leg injury on Feb. 4 in the Warriors’ win over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

“First time on the court, so he’ll do a few things lightly and see where he goes from there,” coach Steve Kerr said.

Curry proceeded to get worked on by Danielle Langford, the Warriors’ manager of player rehabilitation, on the trainer’s table to the side.

While Curry slowly works his way back to game action, Golden State may continue to be without another member of their starting five. Small forward Andrew Wiggins — who missed the Warriors’ final game before the All-Star Break due to personal reasons — may continue to miss time as he deals with a “family matter”.

Currently standing at ninth place in the West with a record of 29-29, the Warriors will need all the help they can get to make another postseason run. Every game will be crucial to their success, starting on Thursday night when the team returns to action in a road matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

