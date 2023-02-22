Good Morning Dub Nation,
With the All-Star Break behind them, the Golden State Warriors look ahead towards the second half of the season, hoping to secure a spot in a crowded Western Conference playoff race. Perhaps the most important factor in their postseason chances will be the health of superstar point guard Stephen Curry who continues to recover from his lower leg injury suffered in early February. On Tuesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared a positive update regarding Curry’s road to recovery.
Sounds like Steph Curry got some post-practice work on the court for the first time since hurting his leg.— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 22, 2023
Dubs play the Lakers Thursday and host the Rockets on Friday. I would guess an an update will come either on Saturday if they practice or Sunday, pregame vs. Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/jM0Aa0Bo0X
Adding to what Kerr said, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area provided further details on Curry’s latest step forward in his most recent article.
After Golden State concluded practice, Curry stepped on the floor to the side and took shots for his first non-contact court work since sustaining a left lower leg injury on Feb. 4 in the Warriors’ win over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.
“First time on the court, so he’ll do a few things lightly and see where he goes from there,” coach Steve Kerr said.
Curry proceeded to get worked on by Danielle Langford, the Warriors’ manager of player rehabilitation, on the trainer’s table to the side.
While Curry slowly works his way back to game action, Golden State may continue to be without another member of their starting five. Small forward Andrew Wiggins — who missed the Warriors’ final game before the All-Star Break due to personal reasons — may continue to miss time as he deals with a “family matter”.
For some clarification: Wiggins is dealing with a “family matter.”— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 22, 2023
The Warriors are respecting his time away and he’ll be back when ready. https://t.co/3kf31EPW0b
Currently standing at ninth place in the West with a record of 29-29, the Warriors will need all the help they can get to make another postseason run. Every game will be crucial to their success, starting on Thursday night when the team returns to action in a road matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
