The Golden State Warriors released a new update on Steph Curry’s knee injury from February 4th, and the news is good! Well, “good.”

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/5a8Euai9IX — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 22, 2023

Curry hurt his knee in a victory over the Dallas Mavericks, and hasn’t played since, missing the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City where he’d been voted in as a starter. The Warriors have gone 2-3 in his absence, and that absence will last at least a week longer.

The encouraging news is that Curry returned to the court Tuesday, after weeks of doing non-basketball work to stay in shape, mostly lifting weights and riding a bike to keep in shape. Tuesday he was actually shooting the basketball, though he still hasn’t been cleared for contact.

Curry’s recovery from torn ligaments is different than his comeback from a shoulder contusion that cost him 11 games earlier in the season, a healing process he called “pretty predictable.” He added, “Ligaments can heal all different type of timelines.” Steph, don’t mention two timelines! Please!

The Warriors will re-evaluate Curry’s status in a week, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games. The earliest he could come back would the game against the Clippers on March 2, or the next night against the Pelicans, the last of five straight home games. Most likely, the update will concern the Warriors’ favorite rehab phrase, “ramping up.”

That means the team will need a lot from Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson in the next few games, against some teams - the Lakers, Clippers, and Timberwolves - who loaded up for the stretch run. The Warriors’ big addition, Gary Payton II, won’t play before he’s re-evaluated March 13.

Things could be worse. Curry could be making bad progress. He could be receiving treatment from the Blazers medical staff. And the last play-in spot in the Western Conference could actually require a record above .500.

