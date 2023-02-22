The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to kick off the unofficial second half of the season, which starts on Thursday night when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers. But the Dubs won’t have a full squad. Not only will they be missing Steph Curry, who will be re-evaluated in a week, but they’ll also be playing without Andrew Wiggins.

According to the Warriors injury report, Wiggins is set to miss his second straight game due to personal reasons. This is pretty noteworthy since those two games spanned the All-Star break. The first game after the All-Star break and the last game before it are nine days apart. That’s a pretty long time to miss due to personal reasons, so all I can say is that I hope everything is okay with Wiggins and his family.

There has been total silence from the Warriors beat reporters as to the reason for Wiggins’ extended absence. That could mean that the reason is a mystery, but it more likely means that those covering the team are — as they should — respecting his privacy as he deals with something.

Wiggins has been one of the most durable players in the NBA since being selected with the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He’s missed far more time this season than in any prior years. Between personal reasons, sickness, and injuries, this will be the 22nd game that Wiggins has been absent for this year. On the year, the Dubs are 19-18 when he plays, and 10-11 when he’s out.

Here’s hoping that all is okay with Andrew and his family.