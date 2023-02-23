How to watch Warriors at Lakers

The Golden State Warriors return to action on Thursday night beginning with a primetime road matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be played at 7PM PT in Los Angeles and can be watched on TNT.

Golden State returns from a week long All-Star break looking to go on a run and break past their .500 record. Meanwhile, Los Angeles — recently rejuventated by their trade deadline moves — is looking to continue the momentum they had before the break when they won two out of their last three games.

This will be the third matchup of the season between the Warriors and the Lakers. Their first matchup was played on opening night with Golden State winning 123-109. They played again earlier this month, however, the Warriors couldn’t beat them this time around as they lost by a score of 109-103.

Despite coming out of the All Star Break, Golden State will enter tonight’s matchup underhanded once again. They have five players listed as out on their injury report including starters Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Although the team recently gave a positive update regarding Curry’s injury, he remains out for at least another week. Wiggins, meanwhile, will miss his second consecutive game due to personal reasons.

OFFICIAL WARRIORS INJURY REPORT JUST IN FOR TOMORROW'S GAME @ LAKERS:

Steph Curry - out, left shin injury

Andrew Wiggins - out, personal reasons

Andre Iguodala - out, right hip soreness

GPII - out, right adductor soreness

Ryan Rollins - out, right foot surgery #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) February 23, 2023

The timing of these inactives is very unfortunate for the Warriors since they need every win they can salvage from their remaining 24 games. With Golden State only ahead of the Lakers by 2.5 games, and a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis ready to play, the Warriors will have a lot to overcome in order to stay competitive in the Western Conference standings.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

Regular Season Game #59

Who: Golden State Warriors (29 - 29) at Los Angeles Lakers (27 - 32)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)