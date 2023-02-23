The All-Star break is officially in the rearview mirror, and the NBA season is set to resume. The Golden State Warriors kick off their home stretch tonight when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 p.m. PT on TNT.

It’s a showing of star talent, but not all of those stars will be available. Here’s todays injury report.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (left superior tib/fib sprain)

The Warriors finally released an injury update for Curry who is “making good progress” but won’t be available until next week at the earliest. It’s his sixth straight absence after suffering his leg injury, and the 21st game of the year that he’s missed.

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

Wiggins will miss his second straight game due to personal reasons, which is a little concerning given that the Warriors haven’t played in well over a week. All we can say is that we hope that everything is okay with Wiggins and his family.

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

Payton will be a staple of the injury report for the next month or so. No surprises here.

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

No surprise here, but video from Warriors practice emerged over the last few days of Iguodala going through drills. It seems that maybe he’s close to returning, which would be awesome.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right food surgery)

The season is over for the Warriors rookie second-round pick. His attention can now turn to 2023-24.

Lakers

Out — Max Christie (G League assignment)

Christie was the Lakers second-round pick in June, and has appeared in 35 games this year. But with Los Angeles getting some reinforcements at the trade deadline, he’s getting extra seasoning in the G League.

Probable — LeBron James (left foot soreness)

James was out when these teams played less than two weeks ago. He’s missed 14 games this year, including three of the final four before the break. But it looks like he’ll probably play today.

Probable — Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury)

Davis has struggled to stay healthy this year, missing 24 games. He played in the Lakers final eight games before the break, so they’re probably not stoked that he’s emerging from a week off on the injury report. But it does look like he’ll play.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!