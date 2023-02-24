How to watch Warriors vs. Rockets

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off their first of five straight home games on Friday night as they take on the Houston Rockets. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is looking to put an end to their two-game losing streak after suffering a disappointing 124-111 loss last night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Houston, meanwhile, will be playing in their first game back since the All-Star Break. Things were not going pretty for the Rockets before the break as the team is 2-8 in their last 10 including losers of their last seven.

Golden State and Houston has played each other twice this season. The Warriors beat them both times and own an eight game winning streak against the Rockets dating back to 2020-21. The latest matchup between the two teams was played on Dec. 3, 2022 — a game which resulted in a 120-101 Dubs victory.

Although tonight’s game will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Warriors, they get a soft matchup against a Houston team that currently holds the worst record in the NBA at 13-45. Adding to that, the Warriors are currently tied for the ninth spot in a tight Western Conference race making each of the remaining 23 games that much more important. Although they are expected to be underhanded once again, their depth usually surprises in games like this, so look for them to take advantage of this golden bounce back opportunity.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Rockets: Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Regular Season Game #60

Who: Golden State Warriors (29 - 30) vs. Houston Rockets (13 - 45)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)