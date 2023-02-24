The Golden State Warriors are looking to wash the sour taste out of their mouth after kicking off the stretch run with an ugly loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. They’re back at home for the second half of a back-to-back, facing the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. PT.

The Dubs are once again without some key members of their starting lineup, including the face of the franchise. But the news isn’t who is out ... it’s who is in. Klay Thompson is once again not listed on the injury report. After sitting out the first 11 back-to-backs of the season, Thompson played in his first back-to-back in 1,411 days right before the All-Star break. And it’s starting to look like that’s the norm as he gears up to do so again tonight.

You love to see it. Now let’s check out the rest of the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (left superior tib/fib sprain)

It’s starting to look like Curry might be back before too long. He seems to be making good progress, and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday. Having the chef back would be huge for the Warriors.

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

We’ve yet to hear anything about what has sidelined Wiggins, but the fact that personal reasons have kept him away from the team for about 10 days now certainly points towards something serious. Chris Haynes seemed to confirm as much on last night’s TNT broadcast, when he made it sound like a rather heavy situation.

Obviously we’re not going to pry, speculate, or pressure Wiggins into returning. All we’ll do is wish him and his family the best, and hold him in our thoughts.

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

The footage of Iguodala going through drills during the break has me excited about a potential return, but there’s no public timeline on it yet.

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

No surprises here. Don’t expect Payton to make his Warriors re-debut for quite a while.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Again, no surprises, as Rollins has already been ruled out for the year.

Questionable — Draymond Green (right knee contusion)

If history tells us anything, it’s that Green will play. It feels like he’s been listed as questionable a million times this year, and has almost always been able to play. Hopefully that continues to be the case.

Rockets

Out — Jalen Green (left groin strain)

The second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is still figuring out how to put things together, as he’s been one of the least efficient scorers in the league this year. Still, he’s an electric player who is averaging 21.8 points per game and has the ability to take over at any moment. It will be a bummer not watching him.

Out — Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion)

Make that the Rockets entire starting backcourt that will be out. Like Green, Porter isn’t scoring the ball very efficiently this year, though it’s far and away the most efficient season of his career. And, like Green, Porter is putting up some majestic numbers: he’s averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Unfortunately, an injury has kept him sidelined for the last six weeks.

And that’s the injury report, folks. Enjoy the game. Go Dubs!