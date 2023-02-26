How to watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

This will be the second game of a five-game home stretch for Golden State. Their first game was a big bounce back victory on Friday night where they beat the Houston Rockets, 116-101. Minnesota, on the other hand, got the second half of the season off to a shaky start after they lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, 121-113. The Warriors and Timberwolves have each won a game against each other this season with their most recent matchup ending in a 119-114 overtime Dubs loss.

Golden State is coming off one of their better shooting performances of the season on Friday night led by shooting guard Klay Thompson who hit a season-high 12 threes for 42 points. It was the ninth time in Thompson’s career that he made double digit three-pointers in a single game, trailing behind his teammate and fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry for most in NBA history.

Klay Thompson has his ninth career game with double digit 3-pointers, second-most in NBA history behind only Stephen Curry (22). Thompson has 39 points on 11-of-15 from 3-point range. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 25, 2023

Tonight, the Warriors will try to continue their momentum from the previous game, but they will have to do so being shorthanded once again as it was reported on Saturday that Andrew Wiggins will continue to miss time due to personal reasons.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Timberwolves due to a family matter. That will mark 13 days away from the team, you know Wiggs wouldn’t be missing games like this if it wasn’t serious. Hoping for the best for his family. #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) February 26, 2023

His absence will be felt during this game as Golden State matches up with a Minnesota team featuring one of the better all-around perimeter players in the league in All-Star forward Anthony Edwards. Offensively, Edwards is the Timberwolves leading scorer with 25.0 points per game, while on the defensive side, he leads the team in steals per game with 1.6 — ninth in the NBA leading up to last week’s All-Star Break.

With the Warriors down their best offensive player in Curry, down their best point of attack defenders in Wiggins and Gary Payton II, and possibly without their best rim protector and overall defender in Draymond Green (listed as questionable), slowing down Edwards and the rest of the Timberwolves roster will have to be a full team effort. If the Warriors are going to win this one, their depth will have to come up big once again in this critical matchup for the Western Conference standings.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Timberwolves: Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert

Regular Season Game #61

Who: Golden State Warriors (30 - 30) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (31 - 31)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)