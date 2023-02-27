Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors concluded their weekend with a two-game winning streak after they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, 109-104. The win brings the team above .500 with a record of 31-30 and moves them up to seventh in the Western Conference standings while trailing the Phoenix Suns for the fourth seed by only 1.5 games. More importantly though, Sunday’s win was a much-needed morale-boost for a team desperate to find any momentum as they enter the back half of the season.

Steve Kerr on tonight's win:



"This is a huge win not only for the standings but for the confidence of the guys. … To make that comeback against that team that we’re tied with in the standings, just an enormous win." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 27, 2023

The Warriors began Sunday’s game with a two-point lead at halftime, but it quickly evaporated after a big third quarter by the Timberwolves had them down by nine entering the fourth quarter. Just when it was beginning to look like another second half collapsed which has plagued the team all season long, Golden State fought back and responded to Minnesota’s haymaker with an even bigger run of their own – outscoring them in the fourth quarter 31-17.

"Earlier in the year, we would've folded."



Lamb and the Warriors are finding their chemistry pic.twitter.com/1FPeLOvIZL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 27, 2023

Dray, Steph and GP2 loving this fourth-quarter effort pic.twitter.com/cMuomzQCmf — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 27, 2023

Leading the charge was none other than Klay Thompson — the only member of the Warriors’ Big 3 who is currently healthy and their best offensive player since coming out of the All-Star Break. Thompson finished the night with a game-high 32 points and has carried the Dubs to several wins recently, leading head coach Steve Kerr to acknowledge his growth as a leader.

Kerr details how Klay is "stepping up on the leadership front" pic.twitter.com/Y8jNFpcgFF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 27, 2023

Klay getting FIRED UP tonight pic.twitter.com/m11f9HhgJj — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 27, 2023

Due to injuries, the Warriors depth was tested once again, and they rose to the occasion. Two-way players Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome played the most minutes of any players off the bench with 25 and 21 minutes respectively. Although they may not have filled up the score sheet, they made their impact felt with hustle plays that were critical for Sunday night’s victory. However, with their two-way contracts nearing their 50-game limit, Kerr discussed the importance of both players while sharing some thoughts on the team’s open 15th roster spot.

Steve Kerr highlights Lamb and Ty’s impact this season while discussing the Warriors’ open 15th roster spot pic.twitter.com/ZoUGQdK6Fk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 27, 2023

Golden State will now get to rest until Tuesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. It will be their third home game in a row as they hope to continue their ascent up the Western Conference Standings.

