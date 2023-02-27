Preview: Warriors battle Blazers in Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors have been trudging along this season, one game above .500 with a record of 31-30. And to hear many pundits say it, it’s been an embarrassing season to say the least so far for the reigning, defending champions.

And yet they’re still squarely in the thick of the playoff chase out in the wild, wild, West. Currently they are in the 7th seed, four spots ahead of their opponent Tuesday night. Yep, that’s right folks, the Portland Trail Blazers are the 11th seed...but only 1.5 games behind the Dubs.

Is this contest a must win February game for both teams? MAYBE!

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

February 28th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Dubs are coming off two big wins over Houston and Minnesota, and are finding some sort of rhythm without greatest player alive Stephen Curry and two-way All-Star Andrew Wiggins. Curry’s still out nursing “partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his left lower leg”. Wiggins still hasn’t returned from undisclosed family issues.

But the Dubs will get back their heartbeat Draymond Green after he cleared his knee MRI.

Kerr says Draymond got an MRI and it came back clear. Draymond practiced today. “We’ll see for tomorrow,” Kerr said as to whether Draymond plays versus the Blazers. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 27, 2023

His defensive presence comes just in time because the Blazers come into town fresh off a win over the Houston Rockets where Oakland’s own Damian Lillard WENT ABSOLUTELY CRAZY FOR 71 POINTS.

Yikes yikes yikes. Even Curry and Klay Thompson haven’t gone off that crazy. But that’s probably because most of their hot scoring nights have effectively ended the game by the time the third quarter finishes. Hard to go for 70 when your coach has you rooted to the bench in the fourth quarter with a towel over your head, amirite?

Anyways, Dame lit the Warriors up for 33 points the last time these teams faced. That night he led the Blazers to a 125-122 victory despite Jordan Poole scoring 38 and Thompson adding 31.

Will the Warriors be able to hold the fort down at home, or will Dame remind them whose time it is when he’s back in the Bay? WARRIORS! BLAZERS! NEXT!