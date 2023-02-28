We at Golden State of Mind are no strangers to worshipping Steph Curry. But on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, “Club Shay Shay,” teammate Andre Iguodala went further than even the most devout members of Dub Nation might, calling him “the closest thing to Jesus Christ.”

"I'm saying to myself, 'I think I've met the closest thing to Jesus Christ.' He doesn't stray away from who he is in terms of who he is as a person. So you know what you're getting night in and night out."



Iguodala explained that when he signed with the Warriors, he legitimately believed that the team would compete for a championship, because of how genuine and consistent Curry was as a player and person. He went on to explain that Curry had even prophesied the Warriors’ last title.

We can see where Iguodala is coming from. Curry definitely works miracles, from half court shots - some would call those Hail Marys - to playoff comebacks to the biggest miracle of all: Making the Golden State Warriors a relevant NBA franchise. He wears humble footwear, just like the Lord. Curry feeds the poor with his foundation, which aims to end child hunger. Even his TV show is Holey!

That’s not all. Curry followed in his father’s footsteps. Curry has disciples throughout the league, bombing away from long-range and following His example. Curry rose again after the 2019-20 season, when he disappeared from the team and everyone assumed the Warriors dynasty was dead. And according to the controversial Infancy Gospel of Thomas, the young Jesus brought clay birds to life. And if there’s one thing Curry has definitely done, it’s inspiring Klay Thompson to let it fly.

Now, did Jesus ever shimmy after multiplying loaves and fishes, or turning water into wine? The Bible doesn’t say so, but you have to admit that the shimmy would look pretty good if you were wearing a robe. I don’t think Jesus ever did the “Night Night” celebration, but maybe he worked in a “Morning Morning” gesture when He brought Lazarus back to life.

Maybe that’s what former coach Mark Jackson saw when he anointed Curry’s ankle with oil at his church. We don’t know exactly what Jackson said afterward, but we hope it was, “Mama, there goes that Son of Man!”