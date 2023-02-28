How to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are hoping to extend their current win streak following consecutive victories to begin this five-game homestand. Their most recent win came on Sunday, in a come-from-behind victory which saw the team beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 109-104. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers struggled in their first game back from the All-Star Break on Thursday but were able to bounce back nicely on Sunday night by beating the Houston Rockets, 131-114.

Although still not at full strength, Golden State has been able to find ways to win in recent games. Shooting guard Klay Thompson has been at the center of this run as he’s powered the offense with games of 42 points and 32 points while combining for 18 made three pointers during that span.

However, Golden State’s opponent tonight features a player who is shooting even hotter than Thompson in Portland’s Damian Lillard. The superstar Blazers point guard is averaging 32.3 points per game this season and is coming off a career-high 71 point game against the Rockets on Sunday. Lillard showed off the entire offensive repertoire highlighted by a skill all too familiar to the Bay Area: an unlimited range from deep which resulted in 13-made three pointers.

This heat check from Logo Lillard last night en route to 71 points is still wild.



He makes the superhuman look easy. pic.twitter.com/ulqqi4D90p — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2023

It’s safe to say that the Warriors’ biggest focus will be slowing down Lillard. Fortunately, they should have defensive ace Draymond Green available to them as he is listed as probable for tonight’s game despite missing the last two with a knee contusion. The Warriors will need all the defensive help they can get as they look to remain competitive in yet another pivotal Western Conference matchup.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Matisse Thybulle, Cam Reddish, Jerami Grant, Drew Eubanks

Regular Season Game #62

Who: Golden State Warriors (31 - 30) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (29 - 31)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)