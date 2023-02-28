The Golden State Warriors are looking for their third straight win tonight when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in the third game of a five-game home stand. It should be a fun game with a decent amount of firepower, but it won’t be as much firepower as one would normally expect when these teams math up, as both squads are down a few starters.

Let’s check out the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (left superior tib/fib sprain)

Same old, same old for Curry, who misses his ninth consecutive game. He should be re-evaluated tomorrow, so hopefully we get some news shortly.

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

Still no word on what’s going on with Wiggins. A tweet from a Warriors beat reporter clarified that it’s a “family matter” that has kept the All-Star away from the team for two weeks now, and we just hope that everything is OK.

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

I’m optimistic that we’ll see Iguodala sometime soon. How soon? Who knows.

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

We won’t, however, be seeing GPII anytime soon. We’re still a ways away from his injury re-evaluation.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot soreness)

No new information here, as Rollins’ season has been over for a while.

Probable — Draymond Green (right knee contusion)

And here’s the good news on the injury report. There was concern when Green missed a second consecutive game with a knee contusion and the team called for an MRI. That always gets your attention in a bad way. But the MRI came back clear, and Green looks poised to return and hopefully finish the season healthy.

Blazers

Out — Jusuf Nurkić (left calf strain)

The Blazers have struggled a bit when their starting center has been out this year, going just 6-9 in his absences. Part of that is because Nurkić is quite good, and part of that is because they lack a solid backup plan.

Out — Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain)

The Blazers once had visions of a Simons-Payton-Damian Lillard backcourt triumvirate. Now two of those three are injured, and one of them is playing for the Warriors. But the one who is healthy just dropped 71 points on Sunday, so...

Out — Justise Winslow (left ankle sprain)

What a brutal ankle sprain, as Winslow hasn’t played since before Christmas. Poor dude.

Out — Ryan Arcidiacono (lower back pain)

Arcidiacono has played in just three games for the Blazers since coming over from the New York Knicks at the deadline.

Out — Ibou Badji (left knee soreness)

Badji, an undrafted rookie on a two-way contract, has been injured all year and has yet to make his NBA debut.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!