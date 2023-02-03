Good Morning Dub Nation,

What began as a promising start for the Golden State Warriors’ three-game road trip, ended with back-to-back losses culminating in the team’s 134-117 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. The Warriors were expected to be undermanned going into the game, considering it was the second night of a back-to-back and the fact that they just played an overtime game less than 24 hours prior. However, the coaching staff deemed the game necessary enough to roll out their veterans anyways.

At least, that was the plan until the Warriors’ Draymond Green was declared a late scratch right before tip-off as the team said he was experiencing calf tightness. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr called Green’s injury “something minor”, but also says he will get it checked out once they return to the Bay Area.

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's calf tightness: "The belief is it's something minor, but he'll get checked out when we get home." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 3, 2023

Kerr says the team believes Draymond’s calf tightness is minor. But he’ll undergo more tests. Last season, he experienced something similar and that resulted in his back injury that held him out over a month. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) February 3, 2023

As for the game itself, the Warriors performed admirably in the first half, trailing the best team in the Western Conference by just one point at halftime thanks to their hot shooting from deep. However, it proved to be unsustainable in the second half, and particularly late in the third quarter as Denver went on a 20-6 run after the game was tied at 85 apiece. The Warriors never recovered and would go on to lose the game, however, Kerr praised the effort he saw from his bench unit.

Steve Kerr liked what he saw from the Warriors' bench tonight despite the loss pic.twitter.com/mHu05IJgf4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 3, 2023

After winning their first game of this road trip on Monday, Golden State was fifth in the Western Conference standings and two games above .500. Thursday’s loss brings the Warriors right back to .500 in what has become a familiar trend for the team throughout this season.

The Warriors' record at various points this season



1-1

2-2

3-3

10-10

11-11

13-13

14-14

18-18

20-20

21-21

22-22

23-23

24-24

26-26 currently — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 3, 2023

Despite the mediocre record, All-Star point guard Stephen Curry, who finished the night with a team-leading 28 points in 33 minutes of play, remains mostly optimistic for the Warriors’ big picture goals this season.

Steph Curry said bigger picture he’s still “mostly optimistic” about this Warriors season: “Very aware we’ve got to figure some stuff out.” pic.twitter.com/80OYHsJ6Rv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 3, 2023

Golden State will now head back to San Francisco as they prepare for a two game home-stand beginning with a Saturday night primetime matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

