Kyrie Irving requests a trade, again

There are few people who can rival the on-again, off-again relationship nature of the Kardashians. But one of those people is Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who has, once again, found himself requesting a trade.

Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

If you can’t keep track of the saga, you’re not alone. Irving had requested a trade during the offseason and then his teammate, former Golden State Warriors two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, requested a trade. Neither trade happened, and eventually the season started with both, but there were no smooth waters ahead.

Irving got himself indefinitely suspended for promoting an antisemitic film, and following it up with a masterclass in how not to apologize. Along the way, coach Steve Nash was fired, presumably due to Durant and Irving wanting him out.

Eventually Irving returned to the court and both he and Durant lit it up as the Nets started to gel. At one point they won 12 straight games, and 16 out of 17. KD and Irving were both selected as All-Star starters. Ben Simmons started to find his role. All seemed groovy.

Even when Durant suffered an injury, Irving was public about his confidence in the state of the team, while throwing shade at ex-teammate James Harden with a quote that, uhh .... well, looks pretty freaking funny three weeks later.

Kyrie on why KD's absence is different this year: "Well I'm consistently in the lineup, that helps. We also don't have anyone who is halfway in in the locker room." — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) January 16, 2023

Only halfway in, huh Kyrie? I wonder if you think anyone occupies that space right now?

Irving’s trade request reportedly comes after failing to receive the extension he was hoping to land, though it’s worth noting that we’re only a year and a half removed from the Nets offering both Irving and Durant massive extensions to keep them together long term, with only KD accepting. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Nets recently offered Irving a contract extension that had certain stipulations — understandable for a player who has made an art out of finding ways to not play and put his foot in his mouth — but Irving did not take kindly to the offer.

Given the drama and contract size, it seems unlikely that any team will try and swing a trade for Irving. If there is a team, it would almost surely be the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stay tuned. If this saga continues the way it’s been going, you can expect Irving to sign an extension sometime between now and the trade deadline.