Preview: Will Wiseman get more run as Warriors take on Mavericks?

The Mavs won’t have Luka Doncic tonight in San Francisco

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors need some wins folks. They have a 26-26 record and are caught in the lower end of a very sluggish Western Conference race. They’re currently situated in the #8 spot in the standings, 3.5 games out of the #3 seed. But they’re also half a game away from being out of the playoffs all together!

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

February 4th, 2023 | 5:30 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The word on the street is Dallas won’t have Luka Doncic, Davis Bertans, or Christian Wood for this contest in the Bay. That’s great news for a Warriors team that is currently trailing the Mavs in the standings and needs to make up ground. These two teams met last year in the Western Conference Finals and Golden State completely outclassed their foe on the way to the championship.

Now the defending champs need to figure out their mojo after dropping two straight games in a row, first to the Minnesota Timberwolves and then the #1 seeded Denver Nuggets. Defensive anchor Draymond Green missed that Nuggets defeat and is questionable for Saturday’s contest.

The Dubs are 19-6 when playing in the friendly confines of the Chase Center and have a big opportunity to add to that home win total against these depleted Mavs. One thing I’m interested to see is if James Wiseman can get some more playing time after a quality showing last game in Green’s absence.

Poll

Who ya got, Warriors or Mavericks?

view results
  • 81%
    Warriors, baby!
    (35 votes)
  • 18%
    Mavericks in a stunner
    (8 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

