Preview: Will Wiseman get more run as Warriors take on Mavericks?

The Golden State Warriors need some wins folks. They have a 26-26 record and are caught in the lower end of a very sluggish Western Conference race. They’re currently situated in the #8 spot in the standings, 3.5 games out of the #3 seed. But they’re also half a game away from being out of the playoffs all together!

February 4th, 2023 | 5:30 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The word on the street is Dallas won’t have Luka Doncic, Davis Bertans, or Christian Wood for this contest in the Bay. That’s great news for a Warriors team that is currently trailing the Mavs in the standings and needs to make up ground. These two teams met last year in the Western Conference Finals and Golden State completely outclassed their foe on the way to the championship.

Now the defending champs need to figure out their mojo after dropping two straight games in a row, first to the Minnesota Timberwolves and then the #1 seeded Denver Nuggets. Defensive anchor Draymond Green missed that Nuggets defeat and is questionable for Saturday’s contest.

The Dubs are 19-6 when playing in the friendly confines of the Chase Center and have a big opportunity to add to that home win total against these depleted Mavs. One thing I’m interested to see is if James Wiseman can get some more playing time after a quality showing last game in Green’s absence.

Curry on Wiseman: “He’s out there trying to do the right things. I love his energy and approach to everything. It’s not easy what he’s being asked... Use (these experiences) as an opportunity to get better, more comfortable.” — C.J. Holmes (@CjHolmes22) February 3, 2023

There is no tongue hustle you can run on me that will result in you getting Wiseman.Wiseman stays.PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/pfGvByepro — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 3, 2023