How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight in an NBA Primetime Saturday Night matchup. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

Golden State returns home after a three-game road trip in which they lost their final two games, including Thursday night’s 134-117 defeat against the Denver Nuggets. Dallas, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak after they beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, 111-106. The Warriors have lost to the Mavericks three times in a row including one matchup earlier this season on Nov. 29, 2022 resulting in a final score of 116-113.

After a string of healthy games, the Warriors come into tonight’s matchup a bit more banged up than usual. Draymond Green (calf tightness), Klay Thompson (non-covid, Illness), and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (non-covid, Illness) are all listed as questionable while Stephen Curry (leg contusion) is listed as probable. The only Warriors player listed as out is Andre Iguodala who will miss his eleventh straight game due to a sore hip.

From the Mavericks perspective, they are suffering from injuries to their star players as well, but none more significant than the right heel injury to superstar point guard Luka Doncic. Doncic suffered the injury during their latest game against the Pelicans and was ruled out alongside power forward Christian Wood before Saturday night.

Luka Doncic and Christian Wood have both been ruled OUT for tomorrow’s Warriors vs. Mavs game — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 3, 2023

Doncic was having another spectacular season, averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. He’s shooting 50.4% from the floor, 35.3% from the three-point line, and was named an All-Star starter for the fourth year in a row. Doncic was a big reason why the Mavericks had the eighth best offensive rating in the league (115.1), so his absence should, in theory, make this matchup a lot easier for the Warriors.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Regular Season Game #53

Who: Golden State Warriors (26 - 26) vs. Dallas Mavericks (28 - 25)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)