Warriors hang on in 119-113 victory over Mavs, but Steph Curry’s injury looms large

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 119-113 on Saturday night, improving to 27-26 on the season. While the Dubs were victorious, though, the team’s contention hopes hang in the balance as the team awaits the prognosis on Steph Curry.

Curry left the game late in the third quarter after his left knee buckled trying to guard a driving Mavericks player. He immediately had a noticeable limp. With a clear focus on his outer knee, there were immediate concerns that Curry had suffered an MCL injury, which would likely sideline him for at least a few weeks.

The Warriors pounced on the Mavericks, who were without star Luka Dončić, early and seemed in position to cruise to a double-digit lead. The Mavs committed seven turnovers in the first quarter and the Warriors were 17-for-25 from the field, jumping out to a 40-23 lead.

Draymond and JaMychal Green were both surprisingly potent in the first half, each scoring a team-high 11 points in the first half. Draymond was 3-for-3 from behind the arc. All was well in Dub Nation.

Golden State still led by 16 at the end of the third quarter, but Curry’s injury had sucked all the life out of the Chase Center atmosphere. With Steph in the locker room, Dallas slowly chipped away at the Warriors lead, pulling within six points in the final minute.

However, Mavs guard Spencer Dinwiddie missed an open mid-range jupmshot and each team turned it over on the subsequent possessions, forcing too much time off the clock for any comeback.

Curry finished with a Warriors-high 21 points with 6 rebounds and 7 assists in 25 minutes of action. Draymong finished with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists. Five other Dubs finished in double figures. On the other side, Dinwiddie (25 points) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (22 points) led the way for the Mavericks.

The Warriors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, but in the meantime, DUb Nation will be waiting for an update on Curry.