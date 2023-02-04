 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steph Curry exits game against the Mavericks with a lower leg injury

Curry left the game late in the third quarter after appearing to bump legs with Dallas’ McKinley Wright IV

By Ricko Mendoza
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry suffered a lower left leg injury during Saturday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry exited the game and went to the locker room for x-rays that later came back negative, however, he did not return to the game.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter as Mavericks player McKinley Wright IV drove to the basket and appeared to bump legs with Curry. After the play, Curry came up hobbling while favoring his left leg as he made his way to the bench and eventually the locker room for x-rays.

The true severity of Curry’s injury will be revealed after he undergoes an MRI in the coming days. It’s also worth noting that Curry came into Saturday’s game listed on the injury report with a lower left leg contusion suffered during their previous game against the Denver Nuggets.

Curry’s night ended with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists in 26 minutes of play as Golden State went on to beat Dallas 119-113. If Curry is indeed out for a prolonged period of time, the Warriors will have five more games in between now and the All-Star Break.

