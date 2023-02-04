Steph Curry exits game against the Mavericks with a lower leg injury

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry suffered a lower left leg injury during Saturday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry exited the game and went to the locker room for x-rays that later came back negative, however, he did not return to the game.

Warriors calling it a lower left leg injury for Steph Curry, not a knee. Out for the game. X-rays negative. Will get an MRI. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 5, 2023

The injury occurred late in the third quarter as Mavericks player McKinley Wright IV drove to the basket and appeared to bump legs with Curry. After the play, Curry came up hobbling while favoring his left leg as he made his way to the bench and eventually the locker room for x-rays.

Steph Curry headed back to the locker room after bumping knees with McKinley Wright IV. pic.twitter.com/rjcVIcepW3 — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2023

The true severity of Curry’s injury will be revealed after he undergoes an MRI in the coming days. It’s also worth noting that Curry came into Saturday’s game listed on the injury report with a lower left leg contusion suffered during their previous game against the Denver Nuggets.

Of note on the Steph Curry lower left leg injury: He initially banged it up in Denver on Thursday on this shot attempt. Listed on the injury report today as a contusion. Had extra padding for it. Then took this second hit that knocked him out of game. pic.twitter.com/S3YSUgTEP6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 5, 2023

Curry’s night ended with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists in 26 minutes of play as Golden State went on to beat Dallas 119-113. If Curry is indeed out for a prolonged period of time, the Warriors will have five more games in between now and the All-Star Break.