Good Morning Dub Nation,

It was a busy news weekend in the NBA world as teams continue to prepare and execute their plans ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline. However, we start off this Monday with the big injury news regarding Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a lower leg injury during Saturday’s 119-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/oqRW2VLk2e — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 5, 2023

For those of us who aren’t medical professionals, here is an explanation of Curry’s injury from Sports Medicine Doctor Brian Sutterer on Twitter, as well as when the team is hoping to get him back according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Translating Steph Curry's injury update pic.twitter.com/t8raB84moo — Brian Sutterer MD (@BrianSuttererMD) February 5, 2023

League source: Tho there is no solid timeline yet, the Warriors are 'hoping' Stephen Curry (L knee) can return shortly after NBA All-Star break ends on Feb. 23. In line with Curry missing 'multiple weeks' reported by @ShamsCharania — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) February 5, 2023

The other big news of the weekend was the blockbuster trade of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Irving requested a trade on Friday and reportedly threatened to sit out the rest of the season if he was kept on the team past Thursday’s deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Phoenix Suns were among the teams to make offers for Irving, but ultimately, the Nets decided to go with the Mavericks offer of players Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

The combination of Irving and Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic should prove to be a formidable offensive tandem in the Western Conference. Doncic is a double team magnet which should open up plenty of one-on-one opportunities for Irving who is elite in that aspect of the game.

Golden State — currently sitting at eighth in the West — will be challenged in the upcoming days. They will have to find a way to deal with Curry’s injury as well as the inevitable improvement of several teams looking to bolster their rosters ahead of the trade deadline.

