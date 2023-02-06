How to watch Warriors vs. Thunder

The Golden State Warriors tip-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are hoping to string together some wins in the five remaining games before the All-Star Break. They won their most recent one on Saturday night, a 119-113 home win against the Dallas Mavericks. The Thunder, meanwhile, have lost three out of their last five, but won their latest game after annihilating the Houston Rockets, 153-121. The last matchup between Golden State and Oklahoma City occurred last Monday and resulted in a 128-120 Dubs victory.

Although the Warriors enter this game with most of their roster healthy, they will be without their most important player, Stephen Curry. The superstar point guard suffered a lower leg injury during Saturday’s game as he bumped legs with Mavericks player McKinley Wright IV while defending a drive to the basket. Curry did not return to the game, and on Sunday, the team announced that he will miss tonight’s game as well after undergoing an MRI.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/oqRW2VLk2e — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 5, 2023

Oklahoma City currently holds the 12th seed in the West and trails Golden State by 1.5 games in the standings. They rank 16th in offensive rating, 11th in defensive rating, and 13th in overall net rating.

The Warriors were able to beat the Thunder last week thanks to the efforts of their core three in Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. With Curry out, the remaining veterans as well as backup point guard Jordan Poole will have to step up even more as they look to add another home victory to their record.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Thunder: Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams, Mike Muscala

Regular Season Game #54

Who: Golden State Warriors (27 - 26) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (25 - 27)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)