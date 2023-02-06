The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, as their second stint of trying to play without Steph Curry officially gets underway.

The injury report is pretty straightforward: only two Warriors players are listed, and you already know who they are. For the Thunder, it’s pretty much the same group that was out when these teams faced off a week ago.

Let’s dive into it.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (left superior tib/fib sprain)

Obviously no surprises with this one, given that Curry will be out for a few weeks. We’re all just hoping I can omit his name from these reports sometime soon.

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

Curry will have some company on the bench in the form of his good friend Iguodala, who is missing his 12th straight game. I sure do hope we see Iguodala wear a Warriors jersey again sometime. But I’m losing faith.

Thunder

Out — Luguentz Dort (right hamstring strain)

Dort missed last week’s showdown between the two teams, and he’ll miss this one as well. It’s his fifth straight game that he’s been sidelined for.

Out — Aleksej Pokusevski (left tibial plateau fracture)

Poku has only played in 31 games this year, and hasn’t appeared in a game since December 27. Hopefully he’s back soon because he’s wildly entertaining, and starting to round into form. Despite being in his third NBA season already, he only turned 21 a little over a month ago.

Out — Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery)

Holmgren and Pokusevski give the Thunder two players who are over seven feet and under 200 pounds. Unfortunately, neither will be suiting up in this one. Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was injured before the season, and won’t make his debut until next year.

Enjoy the game, everyone. Go Dubs!