Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 2/7/23: Klay Thompson credits a team effort for his big scoring night

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors had one of their best wins of the season Monday night, as they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 141-114. Just like they did last week against the Thunder, the Warriors’ best players stepped up with several big-time performances, setting the tone in their critical first game without superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

Klay Thompson handled the bulk of the scoring in this one, finishing the night with 42 points and a season-high 12 made threes. However, despite his amazing individual scoring night, Thompson gave all the credit to the team’s performance – specifically citing the Warriors’ 43 assists with only 16 turnovers.

Although he didn’t have the absurd scoring outburst of Thompson, Warriors guard Jordan Poole still had a phenomenal all-around night of his own. Poole was in complete control of the game, balancing his 21 points scoring while getting his teammates involved for a career-high 12 assists. His night had Draymond Green dishing out high praise for the blooming Warriors guard.

In a night full of good vibes, here are some other interesting news and notes from the Warriors postgame press conferences.

