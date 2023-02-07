Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors had one of their best wins of the season Monday night, as they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 141-114. Just like they did last week against the Thunder, the Warriors’ best players stepped up with several big-time performances, setting the tone in their critical first game without superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

Klay Thompson handled the bulk of the scoring in this one, finishing the night with 42 points and a season-high 12 made threes. However, despite his amazing individual scoring night, Thompson gave all the credit to the team’s performance – specifically citing the Warriors’ 43 assists with only 16 turnovers.

Klay just dropped 42 points and all he wants to do is talk about the team pic.twitter.com/Pwz4vKlaIg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 7, 2023

The Dubs fed off Klay's energy tonight pic.twitter.com/23Yba8NMkV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 7, 2023

Although he didn’t have the absurd scoring outburst of Thompson, Warriors guard Jordan Poole still had a phenomenal all-around night of his own. Poole was in complete control of the game, balancing his 21 points scoring while getting his teammates involved for a career-high 12 assists. His night had Draymond Green dishing out high praise for the blooming Warriors guard.

"I thought that's the best game I've ever seen him play."



Draymond explains why JP was so effective tonight pic.twitter.com/bQVFyBw1Bl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 7, 2023

JP had to take time to think about his favorite dime of the night pic.twitter.com/RlXAC37blQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 7, 2023

In a night full of good vibes, here are some other interesting news and notes from the Warriors postgame press conferences.

Klay doesn't believe he should be an All-Star this season but vows to make it again in the future pic.twitter.com/yteYGYGwZP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 7, 2023

Draymond details how the offense changes when Steph is out pic.twitter.com/gF1Y421XWg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 7, 2023

Kerr of win w/o Steph: "This is a confidence booster for sure to play without him but to see the performance of the team, amazing individual performances we got. It was a feel-good game for a lot of people and that just really fuels everybody. Hopefully we can keep that going." — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) February 7, 2023

