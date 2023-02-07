Ryan Rollins set for season-ending surgery

The big injury news around the Golden State Warriors this week has been related to Steph Curry, who suffered a leg injury on Monday during the team’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. It was my birthday, so I take full blame for this.

But while the Curry injury news will grab headlines, some smaller injury news also came up: guard Ryan Rollins is set to undergo surgery that will put an end to his rookie season.

The Warriors announced the news on Monday in a press release. The second-round pick has a Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. I don’t know what any of that means, but he’s scheduled for surgery on Wednesday, and it’s expected to cost him the rest of the season. The Warriors said the will release a health update following the procedure.

Rollins has earned praise from the Warriors during his debut season, even though he’s barely seen the floor. He’s appeared in just 12 games and played just 62 minutes, and if memory serves me correctly, all 62 minutes were garbage time. The No. 44 pick has spent a good amount of time with the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, where he’s averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

The 20 year old, who played his college ball at Toledo, is signed to a fully-guaranteed three year deal with Golden State. So unless he’s included in any trades, you can expect to see him rocking a Warriors jersey next year.