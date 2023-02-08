Good Morning Dub Nation,

NBA fans witnessed history on Tuesday night. The basketball world — including several members of the Golden State Warriors — had all their attention focused on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 38,390 career points.

Upon breaking the record, the game was immediately stopped with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter as James and everyone in attendance took a moment to let the gravity of his accomplishment sink in. The scoring record was one that many deemed to be untouchable, however James’ longevity and consistency over the span of his 20-year career allowed him to break the record with plenty more points yet to come.

Kareem gives LeBron the ball. Passing the torch.



pic.twitter.com/i5qB7scu4K — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 8, 2023

From a Warriors’ perspective, the team has had many fierce battles against James during this dynasty run. At one point, he was Dub Nation’s number one rival, however, on a night filled with celebration and congratulations from players and teams around the league, the Warriors had nothing but respect for the newly crowned scoring king.

We've had some epic battles.



We've seen some incredible performances.



Tonight, we witnessed history.



Congrats, @KingJames pic.twitter.com/HdkjPhaLCF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 8, 2023

Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023

Congrats my brother @KingJames not hearing anything they sayin!! #38388 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 8, 2023

