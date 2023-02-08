 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Can Klay Thompson lead Warriors over Blazers without Curry?

ACTIVATE SUPER KLAY NOW!

By Daniel Hardee
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are back at it again, facing the Portland Trail Blazers in a battle of two franchises desperately jockeying for playoff position in a packed Western Conference. The Dubs are 28-26 and hanging in the 7th seed, while the Blazers are 26-28.

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

February 8th, 2023 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Dubs have won four straight against Portland, including a stirring 118-112 victory in Chase Center on Gary Payton II’s ring night.

But since then the Dubs are battling adversity. Face of the franchise Stephen Curry is out with a lower leg injury that will sideline him for several games.

The Dubs are coming off a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder that saw the resurgence of Super Klay Thompson.

They’re going to need another performance like that to knock off the Blazers, who are hungry for a win after dropping two straight to the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

