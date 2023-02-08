Preview: Can Klay Thompson lead Warriors over Blazers without Curry?

The Golden State Warriors are back at it again, facing the Portland Trail Blazers in a battle of two franchises desperately jockeying for playoff position in a packed Western Conference. The Dubs are 28-26 and hanging in the 7th seed, while the Blazers are 26-28.

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

February 8th, 2023 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Dubs have won four straight against Portland, including a stirring 118-112 victory in Chase Center on Gary Payton II’s ring night.

But since then the Dubs are battling adversity. Face of the franchise Stephen Curry is out with a lower leg injury that will sideline him for several games.

Lots of questions about the recent injury to Stephen Curry from #DubNation. Here is a quick breakdown of the anatomy and treatment principles in general for an injury pattern we don’t typically hear a lot about. pic.twitter.com/XodnnMT83E — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) February 6, 2023

The Dubs are coming off a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder that saw the resurgence of Super Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson made 12 3-pt FG against the Thunder Monday night, marking the 4th-most made threes in a game in NBA history.



He joins Stephen Curry as the only players with multiple games with 12+ 3-pt FG (Klay holds the record in a game with 14 back in 2018). pic.twitter.com/w4zs6JTtrT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 7, 2023

They’re going to need another performance like that to knock off the Blazers, who are hungry for a win after dropping two straight to the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.