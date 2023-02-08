How to watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors travel up north for a quick one-game road trip as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in Portland and can be watched on NBC sports Bay Area.

Golden State comes into tonight’s game hoping to continue the momentum from their big 141-114 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Portland, currently on a two-game losing streak after winning three in a row, is looking to get back on track after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, 127-108. The Warriors have a four-game winning streak against the Trail Blazers with their latest win taking place earlier this season on Dec. 30th, 2022, by a score of 118-112.

The Warriors will continue to be without star point guard Stephen Curry who remains out after suffering a lower leg injury this past Saturday. Fortunately for Golden State, the rest of the team picked up the slack in his absence, and specifically, Curry’s fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson who finished the night with a game-high 42 points including 12-made threes.

What a night for Klay Thompson.



42 PTS

3 REB

12 Threes pic.twitter.com/rfhlOG6bpW — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2023

The performance was just the latest for Thompson who has been on fire to start the 2023 calendar year — averaging 27.0 points per game on 45.9% shooting from the field during the month of January. Despite this epic stretch, Thompson still doesn’t believe he warrants an All-Star selection just yet, however he’ll come into tonight’s game with a different chip on his shoulder as he celebrates his 33rd birthday in his hometown of Portland.

Klay can't wait to play in Portland on his birthday pic.twitter.com/fQCGk3RWdm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 7, 2023

The Trail Blazers will be a good matchup for the Warriors. Not only will Golden State have to deal with containing their leading scorer Damien Lillard, but they will also have to face off against former Warriors player and fan favorite Gary Payton II who is expected to be available against his old team for the first time this season. Plenty of storylines to follow in this one, which should make it a very interesting night.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami, Grant, Drew Eubanks

Regular Season Game #55

Who: Golden State Warriors (28 - 26) at Portland Trail Blazers (26 - 28)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)