The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to play the Portland Trail Blazers in their first road game since losing Steph Curry to injury. Curry is one of just two Dubs players who are listed as out for the game, but I would assume that three others will be sidelined: Anthony Lamb, who will likely have another game of two-way contract eligibility preserved, and James Wiseman and Moses Moody, who are reportedly on the trading block.

The Blazers have a little bit more extensive of a list. Let’s dive into the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (left superior tib/fib sprain)

It’s the second game that Curry has missed with this injury, and his 17th absence of the season. Will the Warriors survive his absence as well in this game as they did when they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday? We can hope!

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

At this point it feels 50/50 that we’ll ever see Iguodala play a game again, which makes me sad. Miss that guy.

Blazers

Out — Jusuf Nurkić (left calf strain)

The Blazers are so good when both Nurkić and Damian Lillard are healthy, but unfortunately those games have been few and far between over the last few years. Nurk is having his healthiest season in a while, but will miss his fourth consecutive game. The Blazers are just 3-6 this season when he’s out.

Out — Justise Winslow (left ankle sprain)

Winslow’s second season in Portland hasn’t been going to well, as he’s averaged 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game but, crucially, has been limited to 29 appearances. He suffered a very severe ankle sprain, as he’s been out since December 21.

Out — Ibou Badji (left knee soreness)

Badji was signed to a two-way contract after going undrafted. He has yet to make his NBA debut.

Questionable — Keon Johnson (right ankle sprain)

After showing promise following a midseason trade to Portland last year, Johnson has struggled a bit in his second NBA season. The 2020 No. 21 pick is averaging just 10.5 minutes per game, though he is shooting 35.2% on threes.

Probable — Drew Eubanks (left lumbar strain)

Eubanks has been an important bench piece for Portland, especially when Nurkić is out, as the center is averaging nearly 20 minutes a night. He’s also been quite healthy this year!

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!