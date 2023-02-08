 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Durant traded to the Suns

The former Warriors superstar is on the move.

By Brady Klopfer
Kevin Durant wearing a beanie Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Well, that was unexpected. Late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning on the east coast, with the trade deadline looming, a monster trade was made involving former Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant.

Durant, who was just selected to his 13th All-Star Game, was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, who just changed ownership.

The news comes just a few days after Durant’s disgruntled teammate, Kyrie Irving, was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Which came just a few months after Nets coach and former Warriors consultant Steve Nash was fired because Durant and Irving wanted him gone. Which came a few weeks after Irving was suspended for promoting an antisemitic film and refusing to apologize. Which came a few weeks after Durant asked for a trade. Which came a few weeks after Irving asked for a trade.

Or something like that.

Somewhat surprisingly, Durant’s trade doesn’t include Chris Paul. Instead, the package is highlighted by Mikal Bridges, four future first-round picks, and the rights to a pick swap. That’s quite a package, especially since Bridges is a youngish player who Brooklyn can start to build around.

For Phoenix, they now have one of the most dangerous trios in the NBA, with Durant, Paul, and sharpshooter Devin Booker, a three-time All-Star and one of the best scorers in the league. And they also still have Deandre Ayton!

Between the Suns getting Durant, the Mavericks getting Irving, and the Los Angeles Lakers managing to unload Russell Westbrook in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt, the Warriors path towards running through the West for the second straight year just got a little bit harder.

