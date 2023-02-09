Good Morning Dub Nation,

Today is the big day as teams across the league finalize their plans for the NBA Trade Deadline at 12:00 PM PT. The Golden State Warriors — after suffering another disappointing 125-122 road loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night – find themselves at a record of 28-27 and are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings. The team has hovered around .500 all season long and their inconsistent play on the court has reflected it.

The lackluster performances of this year’s roster (as well as potential savings on the team’s luxury tax bill) have stirred rumors around some of Golden State’s younger players as they debate whether to go all-in on winning another championship with their core or continue with their “two timelines” plan for the future.

Adding to the equation is that plenty of teams have already bolstered their rosters before today’s deadline – specifically in the Western Conference. It all began over this past weekend, as the Dallas Mavericks traded for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. This proved to be just the beginning as yesterday alone saw even bigger deals made — starting with the huge three-team trade that resulted in the Los Angeles Lakers swapping guard Russell Westbrook for a package which included Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell.

Although several smaller deals were made following that trade, the biggest one of them all hit late Wednesday evening as the Phoenix Suns acquired 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant in yet another blockbuster move involving the Nets.

With season-altering moves being made across the league, Dub Nation will have all eyes on the Warriors’ front office to see how they respond to today’s trade deadline.

