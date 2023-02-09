 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Warriors and Pistons discussing a James Wiseman deal

The deal reportedly is centered around Wiseman and Saddiq Bey.

By Brady Klopfer Updated
/ new
James Wiseman driving with his left hand Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly in discussions that would send center James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons.

The news comes from Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. According to Fischer, the potential incoming piece for the Warriors would be forward Saddiq Bey, taken 17 spots after Wiseman in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The deal is reportedly very far from being done, but Detroit Free Press Pistons beat reporter Omari Sankofa II notes that Wiseman was at the very top of the Pistons draft board in 2020, ahead of the stars of that draft like Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Update: According to Mike Curtis of The Detroit News, a deal is unlikely to come to fruition.

Because the Pistons have the cap space to add Wiseman without going over the cap, they don’t need to match salaries in a potential Wiseman trade. So it wouldn’t matter that Wiseman’s outgoing salary of $9.6 million is so much higher than Bey’s incoming salary of just under $3 million.

Detroit’s interest in Wiseman is interesting, given how well 2022 lottery pick Jalen Duren has played this year, in addition to the established, quality play of Isaiah Stewart, another 2020 pick. Wiseman certainly has some offensive potential that those two players do not, and it makes sense for the Pistons to take some chances.

Bey would be a notable pickup for the Warriors. The former All-Rookie selection has career averages of 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 35.7% on threes, though his defense isn’t good.

We’ll keep you updated if anything happens with this potential deal.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind