With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly in discussions that would send center James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons.

The news comes from Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. According to Fischer, the potential incoming piece for the Warriors would be forward Saddiq Bey, taken 17 spots after Wiseman in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Golden State and Detroit are in conversations to trade Saddiq Bey, league sources told @YahooSports. The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon's trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 9, 2023

The deal is reportedly very far from being done, but Detroit Free Press Pistons beat reporter Omari Sankofa II notes that Wiseman was at the very top of the Pistons draft board in 2020, ahead of the stars of that draft like Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and Tyrese Haliburton.

James Wiseman was first on Detroit’s draft board in 2020. Troy Weaver has long been a fan. Curious to see if this gets across the finish line. — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 9, 2023

Update: According to Mike Curtis of The Detroit News, a deal is unlikely to come to fruition.

At #Pistons practice. Saddiq Bey is here. He’s getting shots up. Also hearing that the likelihood of an actual deal with Golden State is very low. — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 9, 2023

Because the Pistons have the cap space to add Wiseman without going over the cap, they don’t need to match salaries in a potential Wiseman trade. So it wouldn’t matter that Wiseman’s outgoing salary of $9.6 million is so much higher than Bey’s incoming salary of just under $3 million.

Detroit’s interest in Wiseman is interesting, given how well 2022 lottery pick Jalen Duren has played this year, in addition to the established, quality play of Isaiah Stewart, another 2020 pick. Wiseman certainly has some offensive potential that those two players do not, and it makes sense for the Pistons to take some chances.

Bey would be a notable pickup for the Warriors. The former All-Rookie selection has career averages of 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 35.7% on threes, though his defense isn’t good.

We’ll keep you updated if anything happens with this potential deal.