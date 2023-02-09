The Golden State Warriors might not be done. After trading former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for five second-round picks (from the Atlanta Hawks), the Dubs are reportedly trying to swing a trade for Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby.

The news comes from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Western Conference contender has been emerging as a suitor for Toronto's OG Anunoby: pic.twitter.com/kwaDKxjLHp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

“OG Anunoby has gotten a lot of interest around the league,” Charania reported. “One team that has emerged as a pretty serious contender for OG Anunoby in the last several days are the Golden State Warriors. They have really been interested in OG Anunoby, and trying to see if there’s a pathway toward a deal.”

Charania noted that other Western Conference teams are also talking to the Raptors about Anunoby, and specifically mentioned the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.

Anunoby is one of the hottest names on the market, so Warriors would likely have to give up quite a bit to get him. I have a hard time imagining a deal getting done without involving Jonathan Kuminga. That would hurt, but Anunoby is that good.

Shams says the Warriors are in on OG Anunoby. I'd give up Kuminga and Moody and whatever picks it takes. OG is the missing piece. https://t.co/MIzwAd1rGd — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 9, 2023

Anunoby also makes $17.4 million this year, so the Warriors would have a hard time matching salaries. If they wanted to just trade for Anunoby, it would take trading Kuminga, Moses Moody, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and JaMychal Green to match salaries. They could trade Andrew Wiggins, but would need to take back much more salary from Toronto. Jordan Poole is basically untradable due to his poison pill provision.

But there’s no denying that Anunoby would be an incredible addition to the Warriors. The 6’7” wing, who is still just 25 years old, has emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NBA, and is near the top of the Defensive Player of the Year discussion. On top of that, he’s averaging 16.9 points per game this year, and is a career 37.1% shooter from three-point range.