Steph Curry’s leg injury to be re-evaluated after the All-Star Break

As the dust settles from all the chaos of today’s NBA Trade Deadline, the Golden State Warriors snuck in a big injury update regarding the status of star point guard Stephen Curry. In a press release from the official Warriors PR Twitter account, the team revealed that Curry will be re-evaluated for his leg injury after the All-Star Break.

The update reiterates Curry’s injury citing (brace yourself for intense medical jargon) “partial tears to his superior tibiofibular liagments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his left lower leg”. The injury occurred on Feb. 4 while Curry was defending Dallas Mavericks player McKinley Wright IV on a drive to the basket. The two bumped legs as Curry came up hobbling and headed straight to the locker room for x-rays which came back negative.

Curry hasn’t appeared in the past two Warriors’ games since the injury occurred. Golden State has three more games until their All-Star Break begins on Feb. 15, then after that, they get a week off before resuming their schedule with a home matchup against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 24.

This will be the second injury Curry will have to overcome this season after he already missed 11 games due to a shoulder subluxation suffered back in December. In his 38 games played this season, Curry has been phenomenal, averaging 29.4 points per game on 49.5% shooting from the field and 42.7% shooting from three.

In his absence, the Warriors will have to continue to persevere with combo guard Jordan Poole leading the way. Poole has played well in Curry’s place, including a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in which he had a career-high 12 assists while displaying complete control of the offense. The Warriors will need to see more of this as they continue to fight their way up the standings of a tightly packed Western Conference.