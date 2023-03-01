 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 3/1/23: Klay Thompson proclaims nobody wants to face a healthy Warriors team in the playoffs

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Don’t look now but the Golden State Warriors are beginning to find their groove as they ride a three-game winning streak while currently placing fifth in the Western Conference standings. Just when it looked like the team was in jeopardy of getting blown out last night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Warriors put on a vintage third quarter performance to pull off the comeback victory, 123-105. Head coach Steve Kerr was proud of Golden State’s effort on Tuesday night and praised the team for their grit and toughness.

The Warriors got off to a slow start on both sides of the floor to begin the game. Their biggest problem was containing Portland point guard Damian Lillard who followed up his 71-point performance on Sunday night by getting off to a quick 15-point first quarter. With Lillard going off and his supporting cast also hitting shots, things were looking bleak as the Dubs found themselves down by much as 23 points in the first half.

However, it was a completely different game in the second half as Golden State picked up the intensity on both offense and defense. Unlike the first half, they were aggressive in attacking the rim with 22 points in the paint in the third quarter alone. Defensively, the Warriors deployed a box-and-one to prevent Lillard from getting the ball — betting on the chances that the rest of his Trail Blazer teammates could not beat them on their own. Golden State was right as they outscored Portland 75-40 in the second half en route to their third consecutive win of this five-game homestand.

With positive grades up and down the roster, it’s hard not to be optimistic about the Warriors after a performance like this, especially knowing that they can play even better once Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Gary Payton II return to the lineup. Klay Thompson, who recovered nicely with 23 points after a slow start, made another bold proclamation during his postgame interview.

