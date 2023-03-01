The Golden State Warriors reported that their two-time MVP is back to scrimmaging. Then Adrian Wojnarowski dropped an even more promising update on Steph Curry’s return.

ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Golden State’s Steph Curry (left lower leg) will return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip, which begins Sunday vs. Lakers. Warriors play Thunder on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Thursday. Curry has been out since suffering injury on Feb. 4. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2023

The team released an official update on Curry’s leg, injured in a game against the Dallas Mavericks February 4, which reported his “good progress.”

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/SrOLS1Nfbe — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 1, 2023

Last week, Curry was cleared for on-court activities but not contact, but it appears he’s playing actual basketball now. The Warriors close out their home stand with a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans, who are even more banged-up than the Warriors.

On their three-game road trip, they face the Lakers without LeBron James (and possibly Anthony Davis), the Oklahoma City Thunder (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an injured ankle and abdomen and is in health & safety protocols and maybe OKC just wants to tank) and then the Memphis Grizzlies, who are only missing Steven Adams, provided Ja Morant doesn’t punch anyone.

The Warriors have stayed afloat without Curry, going 5-4 since his injury and climbing into a tie for fifth place in the Western Conference. They’ve done it without having Andrew Wiggins for the last five games, as he remains away from the team due to a family matter. Meanwhile, the team’s defense has risen to a more respectable 20th in the NBA, but the offense could really use Chef Curry’s flavor.

With only four games separating 4th and 12th place in the standings, every game counts. It looks like the Warriors will be able to count on Curry for more of them than they expected.