The Golden State Warriors will look to run their winning streak to four games on Thursday when they host the new-look Los Angeles Clippers, who added Russell Westbrook, Mason Plumlee, and Eric Gordon over the last few weeks. But the Dubs might be a little more compromised than expected.

On the latest injury report, the Warriors are listing Jordan Poole with a left knee contusion. That’s the bad news. The good news is that Poole is still listed as “probable,” meaning that he’s ... well ... probable to play.

Still, it probably depends on if any swelling occurs overnight, and how Poole feels on Thursday when he shows up at the arena. Expect him to play, but it’s far from a guaranteed thing.

It would be notable if Poole didn’t play. Not only would the Warriors be down two of their three highest-scoring player — Steph Curry remains sidelined, though he’s expected to return soon — but it would be the first game of the year that Poole missed. He and Kevon Looney are the only two Warriors to play in all 62 of the team’s games this year.

Also on the injury report is Andrew Wiggins, who remains out as he attends to a family matter. The team has yet to comment on the reason for Wiggins’ absence, and it will likely stay unknown until Wiggins talks about it, if he chooses to. But this will be his sixth consecutive absence, as his time away from the team has stretched well beyond two weeks. That points to something pretty serious, so our thoughts are with Wiggins and his family.