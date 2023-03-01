 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors take on Clippers in Chase Center without Curry

Can the shorthanded Dubs get another home win?

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are back in action Thursday night, this time against a Pacific Division rival in the Los Angeles Clippers. The Dubs are riding a three game win streak, meanwhile the Clippers have lost three in a row.

Can the Warriors make it four in a row for both ballclubs?

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers

March 2nd, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: TNT, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The defending champions from the Bay Area are still without All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. But the other Warriors have stepped it up in their absences, especially Klay Thompson the legend.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have a three-headed monster in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook. Those are three hoopers who have stuffed stat sheets for years and on paper they’re a tough matchup for anybody.

Thankfully these games aren’t played on paper, evidenced by how those guys are winless.as teammates in the three games they’ve played so far.

The last time the Clippers and Warriors squared off, the Clips hit up Golden State for a 44-point third quarter that effectively sealed a 134-124 victory in L.A.

