The Golden State Warriors followed up a promising 5-0 homestand with a disappointing 0-3 road trip after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night 131-110. In addition to the sting of yet another road failure, the Warriors received more frustrating news in the injury department as second year forward Jonathan Kuminga appeared to roll his ankle during pregame warmups.

Jonathan Kuminga is out tonight against the Grizzlies after rolling his ankle in pregame warm-ups pic.twitter.com/5ZOuhEIdNe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2023

The injury occurred as Kuminga was practicing a routine drive to the rim before Thursday’s game. He put all his body weight onto his right ankle which appears to turn as he subsequently collapses on the floor.

Pregame footage of Jonathan Kuminga ankle injury! pic.twitter.com/IZmnsp0Vo8 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) March 10, 2023

Kuminga was a late scratch against the Grizzlies, but the good news is that his x-rays came back negative. The bad news, however, was that he was reportedly seen leaving the arena in a walking boot with currently no timetable for his return.

Per the @NBCSWarriors postgame show Jonathan Kuminga left the arena in a walking boot. His x-rays were negative but no word on a recovery timeline after JK sprained his ankle during warmups ahead of tonight's game. The dubs just can't catch a break. #DubNation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 10, 2023

Strangely enough, this is the second consecutive day that a player injured their ankle during pregame warmups. On Wednesday night, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant also rolled his ankle before their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans and will reportedly be out for two to three weeks.

Kevin Durant slipped during pregame workouts, and now he's out tonight with left ankle soreness, per the Suns



(via @sportingnews)pic.twitter.com/5QramcOusy — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 9, 2023

The team really could’ve used Kuminga on Thursday night. His absence — along with Andrew Wiggins missing his 10th game in a row — left the Warriors very thin on athletic wings available to play against Memphis. Because of this, head coach Steve Kerr was forced into playing lineups in which he even admits he got “too cute” with at times.

Steve Kerr admits the Warriors got "a little too cute" by starting four guards pic.twitter.com/94heo3BFtT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 10, 2023

Golden State looked prime to go on a big run down the stretch of the season, but their road woes and their overall lack of effort have brought them back down to a record of 34-33. Now tied with the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves for 6th in the West, the Warriors find themselves once again jockeying for position as they fight to avoid the play-in games.

There was a lot of drama leading up to Thursday’s game, setting the stage for a highly emotional atmosphere in Memphis. This was exactly what happened as trash talk was exchanged throughout the game and during the postgame interviews. Both teams are set to play again in Memphis next Saturday.

“OH they’re talking! they’re discussing the podcast!” is such a hilarious call pic.twitter.com/YEZt7wDpmg — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) March 10, 2023

Draymond and Dillon Brooks getting chippy pic.twitter.com/a3QCKBUzhl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2023

Steph’s face after the three pic.twitter.com/SB25vI5eYZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 10, 2023

Dillon Brooks response to Draymond: pic.twitter.com/yqVCJnZ5AM — Alex (@Dubs408) March 10, 2023

Draymond on not taking Brooks' bait: "I decide when I get a technical foul...that's probably the difference between me and him. I do that to him? Double tech because he'd respond. But it's not a double tech because I didn't respond. One of us are baitable, one of us aren't." — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) March 10, 2023

Dillon Brooks was asked if Draymond Green’s comments offended him:



“No, because I know I’m a better player than him.” — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) March 10, 2023