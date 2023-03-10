Another weekend, another nationally-televised game for the Golden State Warriors. The last two NBA champions will battle in San Francisco on ABC Saturday night, but the teams will have to do it without some key players.

Jonathan Kuminga is out against the Bucks tomorrow night after that right ankle sprain in warmups yesterday. Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are probable. Andrew Wiggins remains out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Milwaukee. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 11, 2023

Kuminga showed he had the potential to be another Kevin Durant this week, by also slipping on a mysterious wet spot and spraining his ankle in warmups. He’ll be arguing with teenagers on Twitter any day now! Also, why don’t you mop the court, Memphis towel boys? Did Ja Morant’s entourage rush over from the mall and threaten them?

Wiggins remains out, while Klay Thompson and his sore knee are probable. Andre Iguodala is also probable with a sore hip, also known as “being the second-oldest player in the NBA.”

Antetokounmpo has had three different injuries since just before the All-Star Game, suffering a sprained wrist, knee contusions, and his current sore hand. Just to switch it up, he also missed time with a non-COVID illness. Officially he’s a “game-time decision” for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Other game-time decisions include:

Whether the Warriors fall behind by 20 points in the first quarter or only 15.

Whether Draymond will slander Grayson Allen on his podcast hours before the game.

Whether Jordan Poole or the polar opposite of Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, will start.

Whether tech millionaires sitting courtside will put their promotional t-shirts on over their starched dress shirts or save them as a gift for their blood boys.

Whether Mark Jackson will make an awkward, self-serving analogy about animals during the broadcast.

Bucks-Warriors tips off at 5:30 Saturday night. Let’s keep those floors sweat-free during warmups, people!