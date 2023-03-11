Preview: Warriors welcome red-hot Bucks to Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors are fresh off a three game losing streak where they gave up 130+ points twice. It was the kind of inconsistent basketball that has plagued their season, as they dug themselves into double-digit deficits and roared back to make the games interesting...only to falter down the stretch.

That losing streak occurred on the road, where many of Golden State’s losing streaks have happened this season for some strange reason, leading to a 7-26 record in enemy territory. Oh maybe it’s because their defense has been TERRIBLE away from Chase Center.

The Warriors' 1st-quarter defensive rating on the road: 124.1. That's the fourth worst DRTG in first quarters this season. That's worse than the overall worst defense in the league (Spurs' 119.6 DRTG).



But guess what ladies and gentlemen? They’re home today, baby! And next up on the for the defending champs is the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that won the ship before the Dubs did last year.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks

March 11th, 2023 | 5:30 PM PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Bucks have the best record in all of basketball right now, folks. They also are tied with the Boston Celtics for the best road record at 20-12. They’re on a three game win streak and have won 9 of their last 10, sooo yeah they’re pretty damn good.

They’re led by Giannis Antetokoumnpo, the two-time MVP averaging around 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. That’s kinda ridiculous. Let’s check out just how dominant the Greek Freak has been this season.

Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for this game. Additionally the Bucks have former All-Star Khris Middleton getting back into the starting lineup in a good way according to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The lone member of the Big Three who played started for the first time since December, and the Bucks’ iron man continued his stellar play in leading the Bucks to victory. Khris Middleton played 31 minutes, but his presence in the starting lineup was more than just an emotional boost. He came out and assisted on three quick baskets and then made his first three shots to create 13 of the Bucks’ 15 points of the game.

The Warriors will have their hands full trying to guard those dynamic forwards without Andrew Wiggins (personal absence) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle injury). But they’ll have a superstar named Stephen Curry that the Bucks will have to deal with. Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee’s elite point-of-attack defender, but Curry’s greatness puts him to the ultimate test.

And let’s not forget, for as terrible as Golden State has been on the road, they’re a different beast in Chase Center. They have a record of 27-7 at home, where the raucous Dub Nation crowd gives them an adrenaline rush out of this world.