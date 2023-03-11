How to watch Warriors vs. Bucks

The Golden State Warriors will begin a two-game homestand as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a Primetime Saturday Night showdown. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors are looking to recover from a nightmarish road trip which saw them lose three straight games in a row. Their latest loss occurred on Thursday in a 131-110 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, the Bucks are the best team in the NBA with a record of 48-18. They won nine out of their last 10 games including Thursday night’s victory against the Brooklyn Nets, 118-113.

Although the Warriors lost to the Bucks earlier this season on Dec. 13, 2022, by a score of 128-111, history may be on their side. For the past five years (with the exception of the 2019-20 shortened season), these two teams have split their annual regular season series at one game apiece. The game will also be played at the Chase Center, a place where the Warriors are 10-1 in their past 11 home games.

That being said, tonight’s matchup still projects to be a tough one for Golden State. They will be underhanded once again, especially when it comes to their wing defense as Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga headline the Warriors’ players listed as out for Saturday’s game.

Jonathan Kuminga is out against the Bucks tomorrow night after that right ankle sprain in warmups yesterday. Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are probable. Andrew Wiggins remains out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Milwaukee. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 11, 2023

Although the lack of big, athletic, wing defenders is a major concern for the team moving forward, they do get a bit of relief tonight as the Bucks will be without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo who is listed as out due to a hand injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out tonight against the Warriors. Had been listed as questionable with hand soreness. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 11, 2023

The news works in the Warriors’ favor as Antetokounmpo’s physicality and athleticism would have been a matchup nightmare for an undersized Golden State team that has struggled mightily on the defensive end. That being said, while the Warriors have a defensive rating of 119.3 on the road, that number drops to 108.1 when playing at home – third-best in the NBA.

At the end of the day, it will come down to how well the Warriors’ offense does against a Bucks team that is second in the league in defensive rating. Stephen Curry leads Golden State’s offensive attack and has been phenomenal since coming back from his injury three games ago. However, Curry will have his hands full as he goes up against one of the best perimeter defenders in Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday. Although the matchup is tough, these are the type of primetime games that the Warriors usually show up for, so hopefully they can bounce back with a big season saving victory.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez

Regular Season Game #68

Who: Golden State Warriors (34 – 33) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48 - 18)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)