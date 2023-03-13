The Golden State Warriors are about to face the Phoenix Suns for the fourth and final time this regular season, though there’s a very good chance that they match up in the first round of the playoffs.

So far Phoenix has humbled the Warriors this year, winning all three games by double digits. We’ll see if the Dubs can exact a little revenge, and gain a little momentum ahead of that potential playoff showdown.

Here’s the injury report for tonight’s game.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

Wiggins will miss his 12th consecutive game, and his absence has now stretched to a month. The Warriors have said they think he’ll probably be back before the playoffs, but they don’t sound entirely confident. As always, we’re holding Wiggins and his family in our thoughts.

Out — Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness)

It’s just about the time in March where we should be getting an update on Payton’s status. Here’s hoping he can play soon!

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Nothing of note here.

Questionable — Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle sprain)

Kuminga’s injury — which occurred during warmups — initially looked like it would be a lot worse than it is. It looked pretty severe, and he left the arena on a walking boot. But he’s already day-to-day, and if he returns against Phoenix he will have missed just two games.

Probable — Draymond Green (right ankle sprain)

Draymond being “probable” has really been a staple of the injury report this season. He made it sound on Saturday like he’ll for sure be playing, saying the Warriors don’t have the luxury of selectively resting.

Probable — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

Iguodala has, somewhat surprisingly, returned and played in the last four games. He’s starting to look comfortable again, and is finding a little bit of a groove.

Suns

Out — Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain)

Like Kuminga, Durant sprained his ankle during warmups. Unlike Kuminga, it seems to be a pretty serious injury for the former Warriors superstar. Due to injuries, KD has only played in the Bay Area once since leaving the Warriors in free agency in 2019. Let’s all hope he’s healthy for the playoffs.

Out — Landry Shamet (right foot soreness)

Shamet’s sharpshooting should work brilliantly on Phoenix’s roster, but injuries have slowed him down this year. He hasn’t played in about two months, and has only appeared in five games since Christmas.

