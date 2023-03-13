How to watch Warriors vs. Suns

The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns play each other on Monday night in another big Western Conference showdown. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State bounced back nicely on Saturday night after they busted their three-game losing streak with a big win against the Milwaukee Bucks, 125-116. Meanwhile, Phoenix was cruising along nicely after winning four games in a row, however, they had their streak snapped on Saturday in a 128-119 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors currently have a four-game losing streak against the Suns and have lost all three games against them this season. Their previous matchups had a playoff-like atmosphere with lots of drama brewing between these two division rivals.

D-Book and Klay have some words pic.twitter.com/SWcPhjXklB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2022

Tonight’s matchup was even more highly anticipated as it would have been the first meeting between the Warriors and this newest iteration of the Suns featuring their trade deadline acquisition of superstar Kevin Durant. However, Durant sprained his ankle during pregame warmups last week and will miss yet another game at the Chase Center.

Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) remain out for tomorrow's game against the Warriors. No one new on the injury report otherwise — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 12, 2023

Durant’s absence bails out Golden State once again as tonight’s injury report goes heavy on their wing depth with Andrew Wiggins out and Jonathan Kuminga listed as questionable. Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green also appear on the injury report as probable as the team continues to fight through their various ailments.

The lack of perimeter defenders will still be a challenge for Golden State as they will have to try and slow down the dynamic Suns backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Booker, specifically, is the Suns leading scorer and is averaging 27.7 points per game this season.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they will be playing at home where they have won seven in a row while sporting a defensive rating of 104.7 in those games (4th in the NBA) according to NBA.com. Golden State hopes to continue their strong home performances tonight as they get set for another pivotal West showdown.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie, Deandre Ayton

Regular Season Game #69

Who: Golden State Warriors (35 – 33) vs. Phoenix Suns (37 - 30)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)