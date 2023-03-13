Klay Thompson’s electric first quarter leads Warriors to 123-112 win over Suns

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-112 on Monday night, improving to 36-33 on the season. The Dubs continued showcasing their ability to dominate any opponent on their home floor. They’ll now travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Wednesday night.

Klay Thompson was the star of the night, scoring 18 points in the first quarter, 33 points in the first half, and 38 points over the course of the game. Thompson led the Dubs on a 13-4 to start the game that culminated in a 43-21 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Already leading by 20+ points, the Warriors plateuad in the second quarter but remained in control of the game. Coming out of halftime, however, the Suns made their first real push to tie things up. Phoenix nearly erased Golden State’s entire lead before the end of the third quarter, pulling within three points before the Dubs closed the quarter on a 12-4 run.

While the Suns stayed within striking distance for most of the fourth, the Warriors made sure to maintain a roughly 10 point lead before time ran out.

Thompson obviously led the way with his 38 points on 14-for-23 shooting from the field (8-for-14 from three). Steph Curry added 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists while Jordan Poole led the bench with 20 points. Kevon Looney was one point away from a double-double.

Draymond Green’s final line of 4 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks undersells how impactful he was on both ends of the floor. Green’s ability to cover so much space was on full display throughout the contest, often contesting shots from three-point shooters after helping the interior on the same possession.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 32 points on 12-for-20 shooting and Deandre Ayon added 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the Suns needed far more firepower to make up for the Warriors scorching start.