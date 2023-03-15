How to watch Warriors at Clippers

The Golden State Warriors begin another five-game road trip on Wednesday night as they get ready to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State rebounded nicely from their previous five-game road nightmare by winning two in a row at home. Their latest win was against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, beating them handily by a score of 123-112. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has been on a streak of their own, winning their past three games including Saturday’s 106-95 win against the New York Knicks.

The Warriors enter tonight’s matchup still hurting at the wing position as forward Andre Iguodala was ruled out for the game on Tuesday. The good news is that Golden State should be getting back second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga who was listed as probable after missing three games due to an ankle injury.

Andre Iguodala is out tomorrow in LA against the Clippers. Left wrist soreness. He was icing it postgame last night. Jonathan Kuminga is probable. Appears on verge of returning. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 14, 2023

Golden State will still have their hands full with Los Angeles’ dynamic wing duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The two have wreaked havoc on both ends of the floor with the Clippers ranking fourth in the league in net rating since their three-game win streak began on Mar. 5. Also during this span, the Clippers have the third best true shooting percentage at 62.5% — a stat that has consistently doomed the Warriors on the road this season.

Tonight’s matchup is especially meaningful given that both teams are currently tied in the West standings with a record of 36-33. The Warriors currently lead the season series 2-1, meaning a victory tonight would give them the all-important tie breaker over the Clippers in this logjammed Western Conference race.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Clippers: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Regular Season Game #70

Who: Golden State Warriors (36 – 33) at Los Angeles Clippers (36 - 33)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)