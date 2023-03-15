Warriors waste Steph Curry’s 50 point-night in 134-126 loss to Clippers

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers faced off on Wednesday night in a key late-season matchup for Western Conference seeding. Both teams entered the contest tied for the fifth seed in the West with a 36-33 record, and a prime opportunity to gain some distance from the play-in tournament. While Steph Curry did nearly everything in his power to make sure the Dubs came out on top, Golden State fell 134-126.

Despite facing the Clippers defensive length, Curry delivered one of the most efficient performances of his career. In more than 38 minutes of action, Steph scored 50 points on 20-for-28 shooting from the field (8-for-14 from three) with 6 assists and just 2 turnovers. It was an all-time performance that will probably be forgotten because of the final score, but don’t be mistaken, this was one of the best games of Curry’s career.

The Clippers lacked a transcendent performance, but players throughout their rotation showed up. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists on 10-for-19 shooting from the field, but Paul George (24 points, 7 assists), Ivica Zuba (19 points, 16 rebounds), Terance Mann (17 points), Eric Gordon (16 points), and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists) all added significant scoring contributions.

The Warriors, on the other hand, had just three other players in double figures (Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Donte DiVincenzo), and that trio was a combined 16-for-37 from the field. Draymond Green finished with 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, but he also picked up his 16th technical foul of the season, which will lead him to be suspended for the Warriors next game unless it is rescinded by the league office.

The Warriors still have Steph Curry, and he gave fans 50 reasons to remember he’s one of the greatest players in basketball history on Wednesday night. Everything else around Golden State, though, continued looking concerning. The Dubs have now lost nine straight games on the road and might be without Draymond in their next game. Nevertheless, they will travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Friday.